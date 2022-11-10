Detectives solve case of the Savvy Saboteur

Members of the Oklahoma Home and Community Education Club and their guests snooped around Thursday morning to solve the case of the Savvy Saboteur.
Participants at the annual Mystery Tea event came dressed as their appointed characters, while feasting on treats and sipping on teas.
They received information on their characters, who have been tormented by a prankster named Savvy Saboteur, and picked up their scripts to read from the day before beginning their investigation.
"The Savvy Saboteur has announced they will strike on Thanksgiving Day if their identity is not revealed by then. The holiday is fast approaching, and the community is nowhere near finding the mischief-maker," said Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
In the script, the neighborhood planned to meet on Thanksgiving while their turkeys were in the oven. The goal was to find the saboteur before the holiday was ruined for everyone.
"For the past week, they have tiptoed around the community at night in disguise, throwing toilet paper everywhere, sneaking corny license plate frames on cars, and planting traps that spew old banana peels," Winn said.
The jokester leaves teddy bears with mysterious notes on the doorsteps of the neighbors. The goal is to coax everyone into working together to solve their riddles and coded messages.
The characters introduced themselves before they provided clues and additional information to their fellow detectives.
Tenisha Hess read the part of Harlow Ruby, a fruit department manager who often loses her train of thought and gets off track.
Hess has participated in such events in the past, but it was a first with OHCE.
"It was really fun. I love, 'Who done it" stuff. It's even better when it wasn't me," Hess said.
Sheri Gourd was there as a guest with her teenager and a niece. She played the role of social media strategist Rory Wishbone.
"I wasn't quite sure by the end who had done it, and luckily, I guessed right. I was one of two people to get it correct," Gourd said.
She thought the mystery was a bit difficult in some of the challenges, but she enjoyed the different teas and treats, and she tried figuring it out.
"I thought the tea was great fun and so did the kids with me. Everyone was so inviting and welcoming to us as guests, and I think I'll be joining the in OHCE group in the future," she said.
As it turns out, Brennex Yamberry, who was played by Eyvone York, was the culprit all along. The reason for the pranks was to get everyone together to Yamberry's house for pumpkin pie.
OHCE is a statewide and county-based organization. Cherokee County has three OHCE groups, and there is a virtual OHCE group organized through OSU.
