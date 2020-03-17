The Cherokee County Detention Center has suspended in-house visitations and is limiting most of its space to those charged with felonies.
Jail administrator T.J. Girdner made the call to relieve intake numbers at the jail to keep staff members and inmates safe.
He said those who are committing violent offenses that are considered misdemeanor will still be taken jail. However, it’s up to the arresting deputy, and some won't be brought into the facility.
“That doesn’t exclude all misdemeanors, and it’s up to the discretion of the deputies,” said Girdner. “If its a domestic disturbance, fighting, or some type of violent crime, then they will still go to jail. It’s a day-by-day situation.”
CCDC also suspended the taking of fingerprints for the public and implemented a more thorough questionnaire for incoming inmates in hopes of catching any signs of COVID-19.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said his department will still arrest individuals who are committing any offense that is considered a misdemeanor, and take them to jail.
