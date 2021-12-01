Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members modified terminology to the retirement policy for jail employees during a Dec. 1 meeting.
Board member Clif Hall said they are changing the term "Premium Pay" to "Bonus" because otherwise, they'd have to pay an extra $2,500 per employee for retirement.
During the administrative report, Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there were 54 people behind bars that morning: 38 men and 16 women.
Two inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and two were sentenced to county time.
Three inmates were being held on tribal charges.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
