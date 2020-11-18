Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were told Nov. 18 that more detention officers were needed.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said he's down four officers and would like to fill those positions immediately.
"I hired two and one of them quit yesterday after two weeks," said Assistant Jail Administrator Johnny Dallis. "The last six we've called and five never showed up. I interviewed three last week, called them back yesterday and two already had other jobs."
Those interested must pass a background check and drug test, must be at least 18, and experience isn't necessary.
Girdner said there were 96 people in jail that morning: 74 men and 22 women. Nine were sentenced to the Department of Corrections.
The next GBA meeting is Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.