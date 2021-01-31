Properly starting a calf on feed and maintaining the calf's feed intake is a key component to the successful development of a quality show calf. Adequate nutrition of the growing calf is essential for the calf to grow frame, gain body weight, and achieve an acceptable final weight.
By this point in time, many of you who will be participating in the county livestock show or at Oklahoma Youth Expo will have grown a calf for the past several months and are now on the "finishing" phase of feeding a show calf. Finishing a show animal requires some careful planning and a few calculations. Here are a few things to keep in mind when finishing an animal for show.
A calf should be on the finishing diet for no less than 100 days to reach an adequate level of finish for the show. During the growing phase, the amount of feed consumed by the calf increased over time and transitioning from the growing to finishing phase requires another increase in feed intake over time, as well as an increase in the proportion of grain in the calf's diet.
The proportion of grain in the diet should be increased or "stepped up" by no more than 10 percent every five to seven days. For example, the transition from a 50/50 grain/hay diet to an 80/20 diet will require 15 to 21 days. During this "step-up" process, be sure to monitor the calf closely for any digestive upsets, acidosis, or bloat. Incorporating an ionophore like Rumensin or Bovatec can help mitigate digestive issues from high-grain diets. By this point in time, it is likely that your animal is eating a high-grain, low-hay diet.
Cattle perform better when they consume frequent, consistent meals during the day. Be sure to feed at least twice a day, ideally at the same time each day. The total amount of feed should be divided equal by the number of times you will feed each day. Ensure that the feed bunk and water source are clean each day, and pay attention to any leftover feed. Leftover feed should be removed to avoid spoilage and may be a sign that the animal is not feeling well or is being fed too much.
Finishing a show calf correctly is an important aspect to reach a desirable finished show calf. Correctly feeding requires planning, knowledge, and dedication and can also provide you with a great learning experience for cattle nutrition, management, finance, and cattle handling.
For more information, there are publications available that outline the proportions of grains and concentrates that should be fed to a show animal throughout the process of growing and finishing that are available through the OSU Extension Office.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
