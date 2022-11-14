Dewain's Place ushered in this week's cold snap with its first Chili Cookoff Sunday, Nov. 13.
The local bar is known for its fun atmosphere, as well as outdoor activities. Erin Blackbird is a local patron who has reviewed the establishment.
"Best place around for pool on those nice diamond tables, great music, good drinks, and the best bartenders. Seriously, the best customer service and so friendly," said Blackbird. "I enjoy that they have live music, they're doing different kinds of events, and love that they care to make their customers happy."
Dewain's works hard to offer interesting events for locals to get involved in, customers say. Rachelle Bailey, an employee of Dewain's, organized the Chili Cookoff this year.
"We definitely plan on making this an annual thing. We are working on hosting fun new events for the community throughout the year," said Bailey.
Four contestants entered in pursuit of the grand prize of $150, as well as a golden Chili Cookoff toilet trophy. The four contestants were Justin Kelley who placed first; Lydell Naulls who placed second; Garret Mallow, and Jennifer Majuirr.
The experience was a positive and fun one for the contestants.
"I felt it went pretty well. I was comfortable with my recipe and I felt it was an amazing effort," said Naulls. "I love to compete, and cooking is life for me."
Three judges – Bob Rinehart, Corey Thornton, and Derek Diet – sampled the chili to determine the grand prize winner.
The judging began at 2 p.m., and after a decision was reached, the rest of the crowd got to partake in the warm chili presented by the contestants. Overall, everyone seemed to enjoy the meal, the company, and the atmosphere.
"As for Dewain's, it's my favorite bar in town. You can go in, grab a drink with your friends and just enjoy life," said Naulls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.