A bar in Tahlequah closed its doors this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Dewain’s Place announced Wednesday that it would be temporarily closing, after a worker spiked a fever Sunday morning, and subsequently tested positive for the virus. According to a social media post, the contraction date goes back to the Fourth of July weekend, when the employee was on vacation and the bar was closed.
Before the announcement, the bar had agreed to have its employees wear masks and implemented social distancing and safety precautions, along with a group of business owners who established the Tahlequah Bar and Restaurant Association. Dewain’s Place will be closed for two weeks or until all staff have received test results and are cleared to return to work.
Management could not be reached by press time.
