Tonya S. Wapskineh has a Master's of Public Health, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she has altered the way aspects of her jobs have been presented to the public.
Wapskineh, 45, has lived in Tahlequah for 15 years, the same amount of time she has been the Cherokee Nation Diabetes Prevention Program manager. It is an accredited Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Diabetes Prevention Recognized Program.
“We provide Healthy Native classes to the Native population that are at risk for diabetes,” said Wapskineh.
Although all in-person Healthy Native classes are on hold and postponed, Wapskineh has been learning and preparing to offer them virtually.
She said her job is essential because she helps provide national presentations virtually to help other programs with their diabetes prevention programs, while helping CN maintain its full status in the Diabetes Prevention Recognized Program.
“[I’m] needing to be available for staff, webinars, presentations, and planning to move to virtual learning. Also, I'm able to assess data quality reviews during this time,” she said.
Wapskineh coordinates chunkey games for the Traditional Games, and stickball games for the Cherokee National Holiday. She normally teaches Zumba and spin classes at the Cherokee Nation Male Seminary Recreation Center, better known as Markoma Gym.
“Gym classes, traditional games, and stickball are on hold at this moment,” she said. “I started hosting virtual Zumba classes via Zoom during this time. It was amazing to have so many people attend from all across the state and to have friends and colleagues join in from Denver and Fort Berthold Indian Reservation Diabetes Program.”
Along with the Zoom classes, Wapskineh started a YouTube channel as a way to share information
“I started making masks for our elders and front-line workers for free and for community members at a small cost,” she said.
She said community members have been surprised and thankful for her actions and dedication during this time.
At the office, Wapskineh said masks are worn at all times, no visitors are allowed, and work areas are cleaned every two hours by all staff.
Wapskineh lives with her two sons, and none of them have been able to quarantine.
“Shoes are taken off immediately at the door. After coming from a public place where no one is wearing masks and practicing social distancing, showers are taken and clothes are changed,” said Wapskineh. “We stay home as much as possible. I continue to do online ordering and curbside pickup. The only time we leave the house is to be active outdoors and to get fresh air away from town.”
She said they have started cooking and baking more.
“We also started planting more and are presently looking into making raised garden beds,” said Wapskineh. “My family and I are also fostering a dog to help with the animal rescues during the pandemic.”
