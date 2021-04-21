Diamond Stone to fill temporary gap left by other fest

After several successful years of hosting the Medicine Stone music festival, Diamondhead Resort in Tahlequah will be the site of this year’s Diamond Stone music festival to serve as a place filler. But some big names in country and Red Dirt music are still on the lineup.
Daniel Tye, organizer, said the festival won’t replace Medicine Stone – only serve the community’s itch for live music while it’s on hiatus.
“We’re not trying to take anything aware from Medicine Stone; we’re just trying to build on the reputation it started,” Tye said. “Medicine Stone is a special festival to a lot of Tahlequah and the community, so we just wanted to offer regional, national, and even international independent live music.”
There’s no word on whether Medicine Stone will return to the Illinois River next year, but regular attendees may find Diamond Stone an acceptable alternative. The lineup for the three-day event includes some familiar faces, such as RC & The Ambers, Autumn Ragland, Joe Mack, and others known for playing a lick or two. But also gracing the stage are performers familiar to people throughout the country.
The headliner is The Death South, a band that saw its music video for “In Hell I’ll Be In Good Company” go viral in recent years. The song was also featured in season two of the popular Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy.”
“I’m a huge fan of The Dead South. They’ve played Cain’s [Ballroom in Tulsa] and Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, but it’s a band that hasn’t made an Oklahoma appearance in several years, so we’re excited to bring them back and to have bands of that caliber on the lineup," said Tye.
Mike McClure, an Oklahoma legend in the Red Dirt community, and Sun Volt also top the lineup’s list of bands. Other artists to perform include: Mike and The Moonpies, John Fullbright, Courtney Patton, Jason Eady, Vandoliers, Red Dirt Rangers, Ben Miller Band, Adam Hood, The Damn Quails, Olivia Jean, Savanna Chestnut & the Field Hands, BC & The Big Rig, Dylan Stewart, Dan Martin, Chris Blevins, Jacob Tovar, Paul Benjamin, Charlie Stout, The Great American Wolf, Juliet McConkey, Doc Fell & Co., Darby Sparkman, J.R. Carroll, Maddie K, Johnny Burke, and Lance Roark and The Drifters.
Tye said finding musicians to agree to the festival is a fun process.
“I’m not sure if there is some kind of mad-science formula for forming a lineup, but you just try to hit the areas where you think your local community would enjoy hearing,” he said. “So we’ve tried to hit traditional Texas country and Red Dirt, while having some bluegrass elements and rock 'n' roll elements to our lineup. We just wanted an eclectic mix that would provide entertainment the local community would want to experience.”
The organizers also intend to use Diamond Stone as a way to give back to the area community. Up to 10 percent of the ticket profits will go to local charities and nonprofit organizations like Marines of Tahlequah, Friends of the Tahlequah Public Library, TahlEquality, and the Tahlequah Main Street Association.
Known for its ability to attract people from across the country and locally, Diamonhead Resort will likely bring in thousands for its new festival.
“Tahlequah is a music town, so we’re just excited to provide a festival for this community,” said Tye.
You're invited
The Diamond Stone music festival is Sept. 9-11, and tickets are now on sale. There is primitive tent camping, RV spaces, motel rooms and a bunkhouse available. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit diamondstonefestival.com.
