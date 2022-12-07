Diehard, anyone? Local residents debate what makes Christmas movie

It might just be the ultimate holiday debate, but most area residents seem to agree that "Die Hard" is, in fact, a Christmas movie - despite the murder and mayhem depicted therein.
According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), "Home Alone," "Elf," "The Santa Claus," and "Christmas Vacation" are the top three most frequently cited movies when it comes to the topic of Christmas. "Die Hard" is the 22-most frequently cited movie of all time in Christmas-themed IMDb lists.
The 1988 film features Bruce Willis as New York City Police Officer John McClane, who tries to save several hostages during his estranged wife's Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles. While the film isn't as thematically pronounced as other traditional holiday favorites, public interest in the flick spikes during December, according to film data analyst Stephen Follows.
Follows pointed out that the word "Christmas" appears 18 times in the "Die Hard" script. If that isn't sufficient enough, the film's soundtrack features "Winter Wonderland," "Christmas in Hollis," "Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!" and "Jingle Bells."
"This means that audibly, 'Die Hard' is more Christmassy than 99.2 percent of all movies released over the past 30 years," he said.
During a Nov. 28 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if "Die Hard" was a Christmas movie and what their favorite holiday films were.
Robert Johnson affirmed it is, indeed, a Christmas movie, and he sees no reason to provide supporting evidence.
"If you have seen it, you should know," he said.
Patrick M. Parker, Ariel Smith, and Derek Geasland said it's the best holiday movie, and Parker watches it every year during the season.
Several people insisted a film isn't considered a Christmas movie just because it takes place around the holidays.
"Showing a Christmas tree and lights doesn't make it a Christmas movie. How many movies would we have to add to the Christmas movie list if that was the only criteria," said Paula Hutchings.
People suggested that "Friday After Next," "Lethal Weapon," "Gremlins," "Ghostbusters," and "Trading Places" were all holiday movies from the Saturday Forum.
It is worth noting, Willis himself has stated several times, that his blockbuster hit is not a Christmas movie.
What you said
The TDP asked readers on its website if movies like "Die Hard," which aren't necessarily holiday-themed but come out during the holidays, are deemed Christmas movies. Forty-three percent agreed they are, while 33 percent said they're not. Fifteen percent said movies as such are probably not Christmas movies and 5 percent said they were undecided.
