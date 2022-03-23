Dietitian offers audience keys to better health

A handful of local residents gathered at the Tahlequah City Library on Wednesday, March 23, to learn some of the keys to good health.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity hosted the lunch break event, "Building Realistic Nutrition," and Registered Dietitian Hope Brandt, of Hopewell Health, explained the importance of balanced meals.
"Food is made of building blocks called macronutrients," said Brandt. "When you hear the word 'macronutrient,' I want you to think 'energy,' and these are the nutrients that give our bodies the energy that we need."
Three macronutrients make up all needed foods: protein, carbohydrates and fat.
"Our bodies need all three of these macronutrients to function well," she said.
Micronutrients are vitamins and minerals the human body needs to function well. Every food offers different types of vitamins and minerals.
"That's why it's super-important to eat a variety of those foods when possible," said Brandt.
Meats, poultry, seafood, fruits and vegetables, whole grains, dairy, and nuts and seeds provide a variety of micronutrients.
Brandt said she feels that carbs have been somewhat demonized in the wellness culture and in nutrition advice nowadays.
"We are always recommend to either cut out or lower the amount of carbs that we're eating. That is not the advise I'm going to give today, because carbohydrates are extremely important for our bodies to function well," she said.
Carbs sharpen brain function, provide energy, and improve gut health. Brandt explained the three types of carbs, and said they can be found in more foods than just candy and sweets.
"We have sugar, and that's located in fruit and dairy - that's fructose and lactose - but when you hear sugar in this context, I don't want you to think of it as a bad thing," said Brandt.
The second type of carb is starch, which is found in foods such as potatoes and whole grains. Then there's fiber, which is in whole grains, non-starchy vegetables and high-fiber fruits.
A good nutrition habit people can pick up to improve health and prevent future health problems is to eat more fruits and vegetables. According to Brandt, people who eat five servings a day decrease the likelihood of developing heart disease by 20 percent.
"Specifically pertaining to heart disease, every serving over five servings, you can reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease by an additional 4 percent," she said.
The balance of macronutrients and micronutrients is another step to improving health.
"We want to have protein, carbohydrates and fat on our plates as often as possible in that combination," said Brandt.
The last habit that can boost health is cooking more homemade meals.
"Not everything has to be cooked from scratch, and we can lean on some more convenient foods that make eating at home more accessible and more achievable," said Brandt.
Rev. Tammy Schmidt was in attendance, and she said there a demand for processed foods with a community garden. She asked Brandt if there was a way to take a processed product, and add those macronutrients and micronutrients to it.
"I think just trying to add a vegetable to those like maybe chopped nuts, tomato or broccoli or pepper even, and just mixing it in with it as it heats, because that would steam it up as well," she said.
Learn more
For more health and wellness information from Brandt, visit www.hopewellhealth.online.
