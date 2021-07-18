OKLAHOMA CITY - Beef councils from Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska hosted a select group of 17 registered dietitians from 12 states for a virtual Nutrition Adventure 2021.
The event emphasized beef's nutritional profile and culinary versatility through practical applications and interactive presenters and activities. The dietitians who were invited to the meeting were selected due to their high level of involvement on social media, blog platforms and within university dietetic programs.
"State beef council hosted events, like Nutrition Adventure, allow key nutrition influencers to access accurate, firsthand knowledge that they can convey to the larger consumer audience these dietitians reach daily, through their nutrition advice and recommendations," said Sheri Glazier, Oklahoma Beef Council nutrition consultant.
Attendees learned about beef nutrition, lean cuts of beef and emerging human nutrition research. Registered dietitian Amy Goodson addressed misinformation around beef nutrition and beef production. Throughout the presentation, Goodson challenged five common misperceptions about beef with practical advice in a myth busting format.
As the attendees acquired new information about beef nutrition, interactive culinary experiences provided these health professionals with the tools to share their newfound knowledge with clients and patients. Chef Alex Reitz showcased how to use sirloin steak three ways. Registered dietitian Carolyn Williams showcased research that points out the positive impact lean beef consumption through a Mediterranean eating pattern has on reducing inflammation.
Nutrition Adventure professional development sessions focused on key areas such as sustainability, animal handling, and animal health and welfare through virtual ranch tours and a panel discussion with experts in the beef community. These interactive, online sessions give attendees an inside look at beef production and an opportunity for them to ask questions from members of many sectors of the beef community. The virtual checkoff-funded event concluded with a presentation by Dr. Donald Layman, a leading protein research expert. Programs like Nutrition Adventure display improvements in the perception of beef with pre- and post-survey results. For example, this program noted a 42.3 percent increase in attendees who felt comfortable recommending patients, clients and friends to purchase beef.
