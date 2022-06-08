Water buffs are soaking up the sun and spending time with family and friends at the city pool.
Swimming season kicked off Memorial Day weekend, and the Tahlequatics swim complex has been packed with people ever since.
Chelsea Levesque was out last weekend with her daughter, Maelee, and she said she’s typically on the river, as opposed to being at the pool.
“She seems to be enjoying all of it, especially the little slide, and she’s been curious about the big slide, but she’s too little,” said Levesque of Maelee, who is 4.
Levesque said the shore-like feature at the pool helps her and Maelee feel comfortable when near and in the water.
“We took her to the pool at [Northeastern State University] and she wouldn’t even get in up there because I think it was just straight-deep. She knows her limits and she won’t go too far. Once the water gets up there, she’ll turn around and come back,” said Levesque.
Eight-year-old Grayson and his uncle, Nick Nunez, raced each other on the two slides at the pool. The boy seemed to be having fun on the slides and even said he thought his first time on it went "good." But he didn’t want to go again and instead focused on jumping off the diving boards.
“I think it’s a really nice place for kids and I’ve had to convince him to go to the diving boards,” said Nunez.
Axell, 2, was at the pool with his family last weekend for the second time this season. His mother, Destiny Sellers, said he enjoys swimming more than anything when he’s at the pool.
The pool is open for the three major holidays in the summer: Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day. The times for Tahlequatics on Wednesday through Sunday are noon to 9 p.m. The pool remains closed Mondays for chemical maintenance, and Tuesdays are set aside for private parties only in June and July.
The admission fee is $5.50, but the amount is reduced after 7 p.m. for the last two hours the pool is open. The pool is open all day, so patrons won't have to pay to re-enter after a three-hour session.
Check it out
For more information or to reserve a time at the pool or for lessons, call Tahlequatics at 918-456-0651, extension 1601.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.