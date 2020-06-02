HULBERT – Sequoyah State Park has had its share of visitors lately, but naturalists are encouraging the community to discover the park in June by participating in the Summer Scavenger Challenge.
“Our summer scavenger challenge is a continuation of the great response we saw to our First Month Hikes Challenge. We wanted to have another fun 'challenge,' but with summer heat setting in, we didn't want it to be another 10 miles,” said Angelina Stancampiano with Three Forks Nature Center.
Visitors are asked to take photos for the hunt and submit them digitally. The hunt could be done in one day trip or could be spread throughout the month.
“We created a scavenger hunt to challenge visitors to look at things a bit differently on your visit to the park. We wanted this to be accessible to families and those who can't hike long distances, as well,” said Stancampiano. “These are all 'social distancing friendly'; please maintain a distance from other visitors as well as from staff.”
The categories are: a favorite park trail, tree or treat; an Oklahoma state symbol; signs of a mammal; a unique photo with a shortleaf pine; a sunrise or sunset; something orange, a tree nut; a fungi or a mold; waterfowl in flight; and three invertebrates with different number of legs.
A graphic of the hunt can be found on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark and it can be downloaded and saved to a mobile device.
“Once validated, the first 100 participants can come by the Nature Center to pick up a sticker prize,” said Stancampiano. “On day one we already had people coming by the park to complete the challenge.”
As of June 2, Three Forks Nature Center is open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It is closed from noon to 1 p.m. There is a limit of eight people at a time.
The corridor will be open to view animals at the following times: 10-10:30 a.m.; 1-1:30 p.m.; and 3-3:30 p.m.
“We have been busy cleaning and redoing the Nature Center. We have a new display of 'animal signs' that is under construction,” said Stancampiano. “We have been working for months to clean out the stream that runs in front of the nature center as well as other improvements.”
At this time, no other group events are being planned, according to Stancampiano.
Sequoyah State Park has other offerings.
The nine-hole golf course and front office are operating normal hours. All tent, lodge, and cabin reservations should be made online at okstateparks.camp/Sequoyah.
“The new doors and windows at the lodge are being finished as are the restaurant renovations. The new lodge restaurant, Foggy Bottom by Swadley's, is set to open mid-June. You'll want to come see what all is new,” said Stancampiano. “Don't forget Sequoyah Bay across the lake for a different vantage point and to check another state park off your list.”
Get involved
Take photos of the scavenger hunt finds, and send them individually to the @SequoyahStatePark Facebook page or angelina.stancampiano@travelok.com.
