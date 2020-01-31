OKLAHOMA CITY – The state of Oklahoma announced the launch of a new digital solution for residents to quickly and conveniently renew vehicle registrations and order birth certificates. MyOklahoma consolidates and delivers multiple government services in a single place. It was created in partnership with Kansas City-based GovTech leader PayIt.
“It’s always an honor to partner with government agencies aiming to better assist the constituents that they serve,“ said John Thomson, CEO and Founder of PayIt. “We are excited to provide online services for the state, and look forward to the continued growth of digital services for Oklahoma constituents.”
Through myOklahoma, users can create a centralized profile that will securely hold their general and payment information, which will result in faster renewals.
“This new digital tool will also play a vital role in helping Oklahomans prepare to transition to REAL ID driver’s license later this year, as each person will need to provide a government-issued identity document as part of the new, federally-mandated application process," said Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The goal is for myOklahoma to provide services from every level of government within the state. To start, myOklahoma will offer residents the ability to renew vehicle registrations and order birth certificates directly from the application or website. The myOklahoma vehicle registration renewal will provide users with a valid, digital version of their vehicle registration.
For more information, visit myoklahoma.ok.gov or download on the App Store or Google Play Store.
