After a few years of working to establish an esports community in Tahlequah, local gamers recently took home two second-place finishes from the Oklahoma eSports League state tournament, and two gamers were offered scholarships to continue their video-game careers in college.
Tahlequah High School Esports had one team finish second in the “Overwatch” tournament, and another student finished runner-up in “Super Smash Brothers.” After scouts noticed them at the the finals, Ty Brant and Jordy Espinoza-Loredo went through a series of tryouts and were each offered $10,000 scholarships to play “Overwatch” at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
For Adrien Nong, owner of Start and an integral part of getting teams started in the area, his vision of what esports could do for the community is starting to come to fruition. He said the recent success of THS students is proof the industry can help youth excel in their education, while also doing what they love.
“It was the whole point – the entire purpose,” Nong said, referring to the scholarship offers. “I know what kind of opportunities exist in the esports industry and I know how many opportunities there are, because it’s huge – not just going into their career paths, but into higher education. I tell the kids all the time that if I had a program like this when I was in college, I probably wouldn’t have dropped out.”
A burgeoning industry, esports is starting to take over colleges and high schools. It’s gotten to the point where some professionals can earn a living playing videos games. And today, 175 colleges and universities are members of the National Association of Collegiate Esports, and offer officially recognized varsity programs. Eleven universities in Oklahoma now have esports programs, and Nong said they’re beginning to use it as a recruiting tool.
Nong said it’s a means to an end.
“They may be recruiting our kids actively, but if that means these kids are going to get a higher education and make it a lot easier on them by playing games while they’re doing it, then it’s a win-win,” he said. “If they get a scholarship to play video games and get an education, that alleviates the financial load on them or their parents. They get to do what they love and they get their education for the future.”
The traditional school programs are not for every student. Most esports participants are not interested in many other programs. But playing video games competitively is more than what people might expect. It teaches students about management and how to work with their peers.
“One of the reasons we pushed for ‘Overwatch’ and ‘League of Legends,’ specifically, is because they’re team-oriented games,” said Nong. “They have to work very well in unison with one another to accomplish their goals. It’s very similar to traditional sports in that sense. They all have a very specific jobs they’re supposed to do for the team to accomplish the goals set in the game.”
At least 30 schools participate in OESL, each with different teams for different games. The “Overwatch” team had confidence going into the OESL tournament, and Seth Burney said he was proud of the group, as he hoped to finish within at least the top three. But it took a lot of work to get there.
“For me, getting on the team was a bunch of practice,” he said. “I came [to Start] on a pretty regular basis and practiced with all the team on the computers and just got better and better.”
Anyone can play video games, making the esports industry open to everyone. While Sierra Wiggins is currently the only girl on the THS team, she’s hoping to help change that.
“I’ve been playing video games since I could physically hold a [Nintendo] DS,” she said. “When I started playing ‘Overwatch,’ the team was very accepting and nice. I was the only girl on the team and I just wanted to represent. I’m proud to be a girl on the team, but I really wish there were more girls that are into gaming.”
Video games can not only get kids into higher education, but it can help them with their current schooling. Like most sports, the students have to pass their classes to compete. For Jorryn Rider, now a sophomore, getting to compete in video games for his school was something he never expected when entering his freshman year.
“It was crazy,” said Rider. “That’s never happened to me before. I thought that was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I almost missed it because I was failing my classes, but I got my stuff together.”
Most of the students would like to eventually become professional gamers. Not everyone will be able to reach that goal, but it doesn’t mean they’ll be barred from the industry for good. Nong said the business requires streamers, designers, support staff and more, so students who participate in esports programs today could remain in such programs for their entire career, if they choose.
“But the whole purpose of it is to motivate them to stay in school, keep their grades up, and get into college, if that’s something they want to do,” said Nong. “Now, we have proof we can do that.”
You can help
Nong is hoping Tahlequah High School Esports will grow and expects more students to be offered scholarships in the future, as long as the program can continue. He would like to be able to purchase jerseys for the gamers, and is always looking for sponsorship. Those interested in joining or helping with the program can reach out to Nong at 918-871-2493, or at adrien@startlan.center.
