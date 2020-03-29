The State Department of Education decided March 25 to close all public schools for the remainder of the term, while requiring districts to submit plans to implement distance learning.
These plans are to go into effect April 6, but no traditional, in-person instruction or extracurricular activities will resume. The school year will end May 8.
Local school boards and administrators have rushed to come up with creative ways to educate students, especially when many live in homes or areas with no internet service.
Tahlequah Public Schools has sent out digital surveys and teachers have contacted some parents through text messaging.
"We are trying to assess who can complete work virtually and who will need alternative means such as paper packets," said TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock. "We do not have enough technology devices available to provide to students."
He said Friday morning, March 27, that the state had not yet sent the distance learning framework, so many questions were unanswerable at that time.
"Be patient and understand we are doing what the state requires and expects. Our goal is to make this as smooth as we can for our parents and students," said Ashlock, aiming his comments at patrons and parents. "This is something we have never dealt with, just like you, and changing our entire education model for 3,600 students, K-12, in a one-week window is a difficult task, especially when half of your employees cannot physically return to work. We will do our best and we appreciate your support."
The TPS board will meet April 2 at 1 p.m. to approve the framework, and to discuss other items.
Vol Woods, Keys Public Schools superintendent, said the administration and teachers will work together to finalize an instructional plan.
"[State] Superintendent [Joy] Hofmeister did say that distance learning would look different from district to district, depending on technology limitations. She went on to say that some districts might opt for instructional materials, or packets, for students," said Woods. "We are also preparing to reconnect our students with their teachers in adaptive ways. We recognize this reality will present challenges for many families, and our district. Schools are in uncharted territory."
He said they are going to receive guidance from the State Department of Education about aspects of their instructional plan.
"Once the plan is finalized, we will release it to students, families, and, of course, our staff," said Woods. "This is a difficult time and we know there are many unknowns, but one thing is certain: The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority."
Woods and Ashlock both know the Class of 2020 has many concerns.
"I would like to reassure families and the graduating Class of 2020 that our top priority will be to ensure that high school seniors who are on track to graduate this school year receive the help they need to fulfill graduation requirements and are not negatively impacted by the pandemic," said Woods.
Ashlock said the TPS board is meeting April 2, and one item for discussion is prom. Graduation will be on the April 21 regular meeting agenda.
"We will discuss postponing prom until July, probably. My preliminary plan is to try to have prom, graduation and Save a Senior all in July, perhaps even the same week. But that is just one of many plans; nothing is final," said Ashlock.
Peggs School teachers and staff have been working hard to prepare for distance learning, according to Superintendent Dr. John Cox.
"We will be using academic enrichment packets for all student pre-K through eighth grade, and supplementing the packets with online tutorials - Study Island/Reading Eggs - as well as other online resources for our students who have internet access," said Cox. "Each parent will be contacted by their child's teacher.
Grand View School has been planning for a blended model that meets the needs of the individual student, according to Ed Kennedy, superintendent.
"Our teachers will reach out by phone beginning early next week. Parents can let us know their preferred model of getting the materials to their student. That is the option that we will use," said Kennedy. "We expect to be able to make packets available once a week. This will likely require parents to come to Grand View School and pick at the same location and times that Grand View Grab-and-Go meals are served."
Schools are planning to continue food programs, but schedules may be altered in the coming weeks, and summer programs still need to be approved for some sites.
"For safety reasons and to minimize contact and the spread of the coronavirus, our meals will be handed out once a week on Mondays for the entire week in the student pick-up line," said Cox.
Since students and teachers expected to return to the buildings after spring break, they may still have personal items there.
Starting April 6, TPS parents and students can make appointments with their sites to pick items. No visitors will go into the buildings, and items will be brought out by staff members.
"We will handle pickup of personal items after we are past the curve and when it is safe to do so," said Cox.
Kennedy said students do not have access to any Grand View facilities at this time.
"We will work to accommodate a campus visit by students/parents, but it may be weeks before this option is available," he said.
This closure is not a punitive event, according to Kennedy, so students should not be required to repeat grade levels or classes.
"Students considered for retention generally fall into three categories: attendance issues, maturity, or lack of a critical skill. In most instances, those student's parents have already been in discussion with the school and are aware that retention may benefit their child next year," he said.
