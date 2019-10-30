A dinner and auction to raise funds for the upkeep of Swimmer Cemetery is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9, 4-7 p.m., in the Hulbert Senior Citizens Center, 401 E. Main St.
The menu will have chili, soups, stew, dessert, and drinks, and the price is $6 per person. The auction will feature pies, cakes, gift baskets, fishing equipment, and other donated items.
For more information, call Ella, 918-906-7106, or Sherrie, 918-431-2572.
