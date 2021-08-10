DINNER ON WHEELS: Locals support restaurants taking precautions, including delivery service

COVID-19 has changed the way local residents conceptualize the food industry, and the evolution is expected to continue.
On Aug. 3, 2020, Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron signed Ordinance No. 1308-2020, which closed restaurants and bars and mandated mask-wearing in public areas. This has prompted many restaurants to invest in delivery service.
DoorDash is one of the more popular delivery service apps that restaurants are using, including Asian Star.
“Because I had a lot of people who needed delivery, we signed up. They had a good promotion, and they are a big company,” said Asian Star owner Eva Yang.
In 2020, Tahlequah residents Tyler Bailey and Aubrey Heldermon launched their new app, Local Bytes, to provide restaurants an alternative to Door Dash and Okie Xpress.
Heldermon graduated from NSU in December 2020 with a degree in computer programming. He and Bailey were inspired to launch their app because they wanted to offer a local solution for food delivery.
“The company is me and my business partner, Tyler. He’s Cherokee, so it’s a Cherokee-owned business,” said Heldermon. “When COVID hit, we realized we needed a delivery service. We sat down and worked it out. Once it was built, we went around to each restaurant we could, and said we could help them to get their orders through.”
His complaint with their competitors is that they make money from three different sources per transaction – they take a cut from the customer, the restaurant, and sometimes the driver, plus customers are asked to give a tip.
While Local Bytes still encourages tip-giving, it does not charge drivers, and it does not charge restaurants per transaction. Instead, the business charges a single rate per month.
“We looked at it and did the math. None of them have had an issue about making the payments. They save hundreds or thousands of dollars a month, rather than going to DoorDash,” said Heldermon.
Currently, Local Bytes serves El Molcajete, El Vaquero, Grand China Buffet, Las Maracas, Napoli’s, Pasti’s, Ruby’s, and Sweet Arts Bake House.
Lavonda Terrell, Sweet Arts Bake House owner, is happy with the service.
“I like their drivers – they do background checks on them. As a customer, you don’t know who is going to be delivering to your home. That is appreciated by us,” said Terrell. “We are a small local business trying to support another small local business.”
Napoli’s owner Megrim Shala is also encouraged by supporting local companies.
“For us, it’s working fine. They deliver on time,” he said.
Since the City of Tahlequah has opened its restaurants and loosened its restrictions on mask-wearing in public places, it has left residents with unclear expectations on whether they should continue to use services like Local Bytes and DoorDash, or whether they should feel comfortable eating in restaurants.
At the same time, some area restaurant owners are concerned enough about the COVID resurgence that they are thinking about going to delivery only.
A majority of Tahlequah Daily Press online readers support masking and social-distancing measures. In a recent TDP poll, 33.3 percent of readers will only patronize restaurants that are dine-in and mask-free. Then, 36.7 percent indicated they would only patronize restaurants that require masks and/or social distancing, with dine-in and carry-out options. Another 16.7 percent will only patronize restaurants through carry-out or delivery services. Five percent will not patronize local restaurants until the pandemic is definitively over, and 8.3 percent are undecided.
On the Aug. 7 Saturday Forum, hundreds of Facebook users chimed in, and a significant majority supported taking steps to mitigate the virus.
“I'm fully vaccinated and back to masking up. The Delta variant is infecting faster and younger kids. I have two babies at home that I would rather not get sick. I'd rather shut down again than lose anyone else senselessly. I won't do business with places that don't take masks seriously. That's a slap in the face to the health care system and our already overtaxed health care workers,” said Jacklyn Charvel Swicegood.
Many Tahlequah residents are choosing to use drive-thru, takeout, or delivery service – including Krista Nofire and Liz Masters.
“I don't trust dining in at all. I prefer drive-thru or take out if we eat out. ... I mask because I care what happens to my autoimmune family and others,” said Nofire.
Masters added that eating indoors at a restaurant right now is "unthinkable."
"This Delta variant is a whole different game, and the more transmissions, the more chances for even worse mutations. I love restaurants that are friendly to carry-out and delivery, and considerate of their employees’ health," she said.
Many Tahlequah residents said they are not excited about the possibility of the restaurant industry closing down, and of those, the majority want to take whatever precautions are necessary to stay open. Shelley Philips is among that number.
“I'd rather see wait staff and employees sanitize or wash their hands frequently, definitely after touching customers' money than touching food, plates and cups," said Phillips. "Coming as a waitress myself, I know this is hard and very time-consuming, but not impossible and is well worth the 30 seconds it takes to slap some sanitizer on your hands as you go to the next table. As far as masking goes, I don't think they should be a requirement. ...Either way, keep the restaurants open."
Aston Sanders-Thirsty isn’t thrilled about wearing masks, either, but she plans to comply if Tahlequah reinstates a mandate.
“I’m kind of in the middle, but my choice is I will not wear a mask. If I’m asked? Sure, I’ll put one on. But I do not want to be forced,” she said.
Harold Krummel doesn’t see that eating out without a mask is a problem, as long as customers are properly distanced from one another.
“Dine in without a mask is fine with me. I don't get in people's personal space, anyway,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.