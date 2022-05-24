Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country serve independent voices for young victims ranging in age from newborn to 18, and currently, the organization is recruiting volunteers. Its goal is to provide a safe and permanent home for each child.
There are thousands of abused and neglected children in the custody of the Department of Human Services in Oklahoma. More than 200 children were found in Adair and Cherokee County District Courts and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court in 2021. Volunteer advocates from CASA of Cherokee Country served less than 20 percent of the young victims of abuse and neglect in those three courts, leaving far too many without an independent voice in court. The need for additional advocates is clear and urgent.
CASA of Cherokee Country is a local non-profit agency that recruits, screens, and trains volunteers to serve as advocates for abused and neglected children in juvenile deprived proceedings.
CASA advocate training will be offered beginning July 1. The training consists of online training and classroom interaction, plus six hours of courtroom observation. Training takes place over a period of five weeks. Certification will be granted upon completion of the 30-hour training course and the six hours of courtroom observation. An in-depth interview, background checks, and reference checks must be completed prior to entering training.
CASA advocates are men and women who are appointed by judges to work with legal and child welfare professionals and others to ensure that judges have all the information they need to make potentially life-changing decisions for each child. The focus of their objective appraisal is the best interest of the child. No special experience or education is required.
Individuals over the age of 21 interested in becoming CASA volunteer advocates are asked to phone CASA of Cherokee Country at 918-456-8788 to request an application and arrange for an interview. Applications are available at the CASA office, 201 E. Delaware St., or on the web site, www.cherokeecasa.org. The deadline for applications is June 21.
