OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt has announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state's request for disaster assistance for 41 counties related to flooding and severe weather that occurred May 7 to June 9.
The approval means federal funding is available to assist municipalities, counties, rural electric cooperatives, and the state with infrastructure repairs and costs associated with responding to the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding.
Disaster assistance is approved for Adair, Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harper, Jackson, Kingfisher, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Roger Mills, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, Washita, and Woods counties.
Damage assessments indicate the storm caused more than $22 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs. Additional counties will be added to the public assistance declaration request at a later date as damages are verified.
Individual Assistance has also been approved to benefit individuals and business owners in 27 counties: Alfalfa, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Le Flore, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, and Woods.
