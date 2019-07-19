The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will reopen for four days for those affected by the May 20 Peggs tornado and subsequent flooding along State Highway 80 in southwestern Cherokee County.
The DRC will be open at the Peggs Public School, 10821 W. Hickory Ave., Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday-Wednesday, July 22-24, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Representatives from Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration will be on site to assist community members with applications for grants and loans. Other information will also be available.
Those unable to visit a Disaster Recovery Center can call FEMA at 800-621-3362, and SBA at 800-659-2955. Information is available at www.disasterassistance.gov.
