Discrimination poses challenges for both tenants and homeowners

Many Oklahomans face challenges when buying homes or entering into lease agreements, and the situation doesn't seem to be improving anytime soon.
Some segments of the population may be having trouble acquiring mortgages. Jacob Channel, senior economist for LendingTree, analyzed state-level data from the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 American Community Survey with experimental five-year estimates. This analysis regards same-sex and opposite-sex households.
For Oklahoma, Channel found that of 807,021 couple-occupied households, 1.266 percent were occupied by couples of the same sex. 796,808 were opposite-sex households and 10,213 were same-sex households.
While Channel said that it is difficult to say how reliable this data is, since there is relatively little research on the finances of same-sex couples, he concluded that housing issues for these couples are complex.
“Our study shows same-sex couples are more likely to live in states with higher home prices,” wrote Channel on June 7. “Plus, there’s research that indicates same-sex couples are more likely to have their mortgage applications denied or receive higher interest rates than opposite-sex couples.”
The Fair Housing Act protects people from discrimination when they are renting or buying a home, getting a mortgage, seeking housing assistance, or engaging in other housing-related activities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development website states that the act prohibits discrimination in housing because of race, color, national origin, religion sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), familial status and disability.
These protections apply to local tenants. Staff Attorney Brooke Crow works for the Tahlequah office of Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma. In regard to fair housing laws, said Crow, more than city ordinances apply to tenants and landlords.
“State and federal fair housing laws also apply to every landlord, whether subsided, private or not,” said Crow.
Crow directed people to the Legal Aid website for more info about fair housing and sample letters of accommodation requests. Tenants can request accommodations from their landlords related to a disability. Landlords are cannot refuse to grant requests, unless doing so would impose an undue burden or hardship.
“The best example of this is a no-pets rule,” said Crow.
Many rentals listings state that pets are not allowed. However, if person has a service or assistance animal, landlords have to make an exception to this rule.
Crow gave another common example. If rent is typically due on the first of the month and people who receive disability get those funds on the third, a request for a change in due date should be accommodated.
“They should do their best to give their request in writing,” said Crow.
Some fear that landlords may retaliate against tenants for exercising their rights. This can look like a rent increase in response to a tenant requesting repair. State Rep. Mickey Dollens made light of this in a June 22 press release on his recently filed interim study requests.
“Oklahoma is one of six states that doesn’t have anti-retaliation laws to protect tenants from vindictive landlords,” Dollens said. “Weak tenant protection laws attract out-of-state corporate investors looking to prey on vulnerable Oklahomans.”
While there is no specific state law against it, according to Crow, landlords should not be able to retaliate.
“Oklahoma has no express prohibition against retaliation,” said Crow. “There is a duty for landlords to act in good faith.”
“Good faith” in this instance means honesty in fact in the conduct of the transaction concerned, as defined in Oklahoma Statues Title 41 - Landlord and Tenant. Landlords and tenants are both obligated to act in good faith.
“If they have question, they can reach out to us or U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,” said Crow.
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma is a nonprofit law firm that gives free legal services to those eligible.
“We try to help everyone we can,” said Crow.
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma has has more information available on their websites at www.legalaidok.org and www.oklaw.org.
