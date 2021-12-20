The city administrator’s employment agreement isn’t up for renewal until October 2024, but an official asked to look at it during a Dec. 6 Tahlequah City Council meeting, although the process veered from standard operating procedure.
The City Council discussed Alan Chapman’s employment contract during executive session. That was prompted by Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker's asking former Tahlequah City Attorney Harvey Chaffin to attend the session, with current City Attorney Grant Lloyd and Chapman being excused.
Mayor Sue Catron had hired an outside attorney to sit in on that specific agenda item, although Baker's motion was not considered actionable. Lloyd, who is Chapman's son-in-law, advised he would excuse himself while the item was discussed, and the board went into executive session for three hours.
According to the employment pact, Chapman’s annual salary is $98,280 and he is deemed a contract employee for the city, but not an independence contractor.
The City Council provides a performance evaluation, and its members will review and consider Chapman’s salary and employment benefits at the time of that evaluation.
It was Baker who asked city officials to put Chapman’s employment agreement on the agenda. But according to procedures and rules covering city business, any item pertaining to employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplinary actions, resignations and terminations must be put on the agenda by the human resources director.
City Clerk DeAnna Hammons confirmed there is an agenda review group that includes herself, Catron, Chapman, and Lloyd, and they may look at any potential agenda items. The agenda review meeting occurs when questions or concerns come up.
“The city attorney was not in attendance at that particular meeting. However, the mayor and city administrator were, and Councilor Baker was not called or questioned about the item or the process on which he submitted it during the meeting,” said Hammons.
Catron said there’s a learning curve when a new councilor, or mayor, is elected, and she allowed the items to remain on the agenda as a courtesy to Baker – although both she and Hammons were aware the item didn't follow protocol.
“While [Lloyd] was not in attendance at the agenda review meeting, he was aware the item was on the agenda and had reviewed the language of this item before the agenda was published,” said Catron.
Catron said any member of the public – not just city officials – can request a topic to be added to the agenda.
“All agenda items must have a sponsor, which can be a department head, the chair of one of our authorities, boards, or committees, an appointed officer, or one of the elected officials," she said. "The city clerk would be happy to provide a copy of the procedures to anyone who is interested in bringing something for council consideration."
The board declined when Catron asked if they wanted to take action on Chapman’s agreement.
“As written, the agenda item allowed for discussion and action of any sort related to the employment agreement, which could include such things as extending employment, modifying compensation, altering any specific terms, such as when reviews are required, or termination. It was a very open-ended agenda item,” said Catron.
Chapman was hired full-time as city administrator on Oct. 5, 2020. He had been hired in October 2019 as interim city administrator at a rate of $45 per hour, replacing former City Administrator Ed Carr, who had made $117,000 a year plus benefits.
The agreement is valid for a four-year period, and Chapman may terminate the deal at any time by giving a 30-day written notice.
Baker was asked to comment on whether he favored the continuation of Chapman’s employment agreement.
“[Chapman] is an employee and I can’t discuss personal matters outside of public meetings,” said Baker. “I can assure you that anything done or involving personnel matters involving him, or any other employee, will be done as transparent [as] the law permits our public body to discuss.”
It is unclear whether Chapman’s employment agreement will be discussed further during an upcoming Tahlequah City Council meeting.
