An estimated 45,000 people will join millions nationwide to participate in the 2020 Great American Cleanup.
Individuals and groups wishing to participate in the GAC in Oklahoma must register through Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.
Registered groups are able to receive free cleanup supplies, program materials, and grant opportunities.
Free supplies include: trash bags, gloves, vests, bottled water, T-shirts and promotional banners.
Any group that registers before March 20 will be able to pick up their specific supply order from their county Oklahoma Department of Transportation office.
Groups that register for supplies after March 20 can make arrangements for delivery or may be required to pay for shipping.
Registered groups can also register to receive Disney World tickets through Disney's All for Good program.
Groups can register at www.allforgood.org/projects/4Q0eaz8R. Once the groups have registered for both programs - GAC and Disney - and completed their cleanup, including a wrap-up report, Disney will provide a limited supply of tickets to registered groups. This is the first year Disney has partnered with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.
Registered groups also have access to cash grants, sponsored by OGE Energy Corporation, and equipment grants, sponsored by P&K equipment.
OGE GAC Cash Grant applications close on Feb. 15. P&K Equipment Grant applications close on Feb. 21.
All GAC grant opportunities are listed www.keepoklahomabeautiful.com/what-we-do/great-american-cleanup.html.
"The Great American Cleanup is an exceptional way for Oklahomans to keep their great state beautiful. You do not want to miss an opportunity to participate in this event or the GAC grant opportunities." said KOB Projects Coordinator Miranda Patton.
KOB is a statewide nonprofit with a mission to empower Oklahoma citizens to preserve and enhance the state's natural beauty and ensure a healthy, sustainable environment.
For more information, contact Patton at miranda@keepoklahomabeautiful.com.
