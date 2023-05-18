HULBERT – All municipal citations issued by the Hulbert Police Department will now have a $60 administrative fee attached to help cover an annual $40,000 dispatch fee established by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a May 11 meeting, approved the $60 administrative fee to be added to all written municipal citations.
According to Sheriff Jason Chennault, the Hulbert Police Department is the only department that uses his employees, the county dispatchers, as their primary dispatch for free.
“My employees that I pay have dispatched for Hulbert PD for as long as I have been at the sheriff’s office for 24 years, and 17% of our calls are Hulbert PD calls,” he said. “From January through June of 2022, 17% of our calls that we dispatch or answer the phones for were for the Hulbert Police Department.”
Because the Hulbert Police Department is the only agency that does have their own dispatcher, they are ultimately the only agency that is receiving a dispatch fee. Other agencies, such as the Tahlequah Police Department and Northeastern Health System, have their own dispatchers.
“It’s kind of no different than the clerk in the clerk’s office; they charge a fee to the different departments for a position,” said District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall.
When a call comes in at 911, county dispatchers handle the Hulbert Police Department, usings the dispatcher’s Oklahoma Law Enforcement Telecommunications System, which the sheriff’s office pays for.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, OLETS is the computer network that connects public safety agencies across the state to criminal histories, drivers' records, and other databases.
OLETS assess the following monthly fees for system use: $350 for full access terminal; $25 for query only/light access terminal; $5 for mobile data terminal; and $25 for computer-aided dispatch server.
While the first payment of the dispatch fee is due in July, Chennault said he has not yet determined where the funds will go, but did say they are paying for one dispatcher. Chennault said billing the Hulbert Police Department $10,000 each quarter is not something they want to do, but rather something that has to be done.
"I hate that it's come to this, but we just can't afford to keep doing it for free anymore," said Chennault.
