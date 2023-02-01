Distance Learning Days began as a way for students to work on assignments during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this option is now being to prevent schools from exceeding their allotment of snow days.
Abby Keys, Tahlequah Middle School principal, said they mainly use Distance Learning to review subjects through short assignments, rather than having the students learn new material.
"Obviously, the best-case scenario would be sitting in a classroom, but it's not safe," said Keys.
Keys said TMS employs sites like Google Classroom throughout the semester, and not just when school is closed. This helps make certain aspects of studies less complicated.
"I think it really makes it easier for students, because it's the closest thing to sitting in a classroom," said Keys. "It's like they know that's where they go for all this stuff from their teacher, so it helps with organization and letting kids know exactly where to go and how to do things and just be consistent."
If students are having trouble with internet access, Keys said, teachers will work with them to make sure they are not unduly stressing over something beyond their control.
Ashley Talburt, a parent of a TMS and THS student, said Distance Learning has been a lot easier to handle since the pandemic began. She said that's because her children practice online learning through Google Classroom at school.
"I believe they use their Chromebooks a lot in class," said Talburt. "That's what has helped them prepare to work from home."
Amanda Dry, a Cherokee Elementary kindergarten teacher, said she and her peers were prepared for working from home during inclement weather when they used the system during the pandemic. She said when kindergarten Distance Learning Days are planned, teachers normally send a packet home with students. But with unplanned virtual days due to inclement weather, they still try to keep the lesson as hands-on as possible, with some family involvement.
"There is good instruction and lesson review in [the paper packets] and sometimes you just need to put pencil to paper. That aspect of education is still very much in the classrooms these days, as well as technology," said Dry.
Gina Fisher, a Cherokee Elementary second-grade teacher, said when Distance Learning first began, teachers for that level would send Chromebooks home with students, and they would do their work through Google Classroom and lectures via Zoom.
Her grade now, like Dry's class, either sends home paper packets or choice boards, which gives students different options. She said they switch back to paper and pencil projects to help improve students' handwriting and to make sure they can complete assignments if they have little help, monitoring, or internet connection.
"A lot of it has to do with their home life," said Fisher. "A lot of them don't have access to the internet. We give them internet, but sometimes they lose their [WiFi hotspots]. A lot of times, they're either with a caregiver during the day or older siblings watch them, so if someone is not monitoring them as much, they're usually just playing on them and not doing their work."
While lower grades are trying to go back to incorporating non-digital assignments, Fisher said some use an app called SeeSaw, which allows teachers and guardians to message back and forth and for students to have their work posted.
Consistency is one of the main objectives teachers try to reach through Distance Learning, which Fisher said tends to "bridge the gap."
Dry said for parents, especially those with younger children, who are struggling should contact their child's teacher.
"We know that some parents are working all day, or some kids go to a day care and they don't get the lessons done until the evening," said Dry. "I would say, 'Give your child some grace.'"
