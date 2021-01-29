'Distant' gifts tokens of love during pandemic

This is the first Valentine's Day since the pandemic brought social distancing and other restrictions to everyone's lives, and that means some people may not be able to get together with their loved ones.
But there are still ways to send or drop off tokens of love and friendship, whether they're going across the country or across town, while staying safe from the coronavirus.
Cherokee County is home to floral shops connected to national companies that will deliver to other towns and states. Morris-Cragar Flowers & Gifts and Eastside Florist uses networks so customers can browse their websites for arrangements or go into the shops to place orders after talking with a florist.
A Bloom Flowers & Gifts will deliver within Tahlequah, as well as to Park Hill, Hulbert, Moody and other areas in the county. Rian Cragar, A Bloom owner, suggests placing orders by Feb. 8, but they will take them at least through Feb. 12. Deliveries will not be available on Valentines Day - a Sunday this year - but Cragar said they will be open Feb. 13 for grab-and-go arrangements and last-minute gifts.
"We really see any type of relationship: kids giving to moms or wives to husbands. We have candy bar bouquets, which are good for the guys," she said. "We do a lot for friends, which is fun, and they're unique arrangements instead of the dozen roses."
Cragar said if the minimum delivery fee is met, they will also deliver gifts.
For those looking for personalized items that may need to be shipped, Osceola Red Shirt at Two Guns Leather said they are still taking orders, depending on the item or how much work goes into it.
They can customize wallets, holsters, notebook covers, handbags, belts, and more.
"They can look through the website, or call or come in and talk with us," he said. "We can give a quote for shipping."
Red Shirt has new products coming in, and the Wampum line of jewelry is still popular, with older and new designs in stock.
Since some retailers were closed for a bit last year, some added websites or online ordering. Vivid Salon & Boutique has many online goods - Tahlequah-themed shirts, unique jewelry, baby items - that can be ordered and shipped to a loved one.
Locals can build a gift bag to be picked up from a local shop and then drop it off on a special person's porch or at an assisted living facility.
"If they don't like shopping online, they can call me or we can FaceTime so they can see items in the store. We have BOGO [buy one get one] on four items that are not online," said Amy Carter, Vivid owner. "We also offer curbside pickup and free gift-wrapping."
Sharon Copeland, The Mustard Seed owner, said she uses tissue paper in her bags, so they cover what's inside.
"We offer curbside pickup or they can come in and feel safe. I require masks to get in the door. That keeps my ladies here safe," she said.
After just getting back from market, Copeland said they picked up some new lines of merchandise, and while she has a lot to unpack, the store is already jammed with gifts, decor, accessories, apparel and more.
Items Copeland recommends are things people can actually use: insulated cups, soaps, journals, Bibles, candles and wax warmers, dip mixes, and more. Other offerings include several new clothing lines, customizable jewelry, handbags, stuffed animals, and Warmies, which are wraps and slippers that can be warmed up for comfort.
