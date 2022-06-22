District 1 Cherokee County Commissioner Candidate Bobby "Cub" Whitewater

Name: Bobby “Cub” Whitewater
Party affiliation: Democrat
Community of residence, and how long there: Peggs, for 11 years
Education: High School
Employment experience and other offices: Owner/Operator trucking business for 20 years, Peggs volunteer fireman/first responder for 9 years, Account Manager for 9 years
Military experience: None
Awards, activities and memberships: Volunteer Fireman/First Responder, multiple Account Manager for Most Growth awards, and multiple Achievement Awards
Family information: Married to Lisa Kindle Whitewater with three children: Jewlee, Timothy, and Kindle; one granddaughter, Sara; parents Evelyn Hendricks and the late Robert “Bear” Whitewater.
Q&A: DISTRICT 1 CHEROKEE COUNTY COMMISSIONER
1. Would you pursue higher salaries for county elected officials? Why or why not?
I understand that in 2019, it had been 16 years since they had received an adjustment in their salaries other than their cost of living adjustments. These raises are dependent upon the assessor’s office, which are calculated by population, taxable value, additional homestead, service ability, and the county mail rate.
2. Do you know a great deal about how to budget and allocate money for a county government? Explain how your experience will help you.
In my previous job as an account manager for 9 years, I was responsible for helping customers keep with their budget, deciding what purchases need to be made first and what can wait until a later date. I managed around 70 accounts with expenditures totaling close to 3 million dollars. I have been attending the commissioner meetings now for the past few months to gain more knowledge of how the count allocates money and what expenditures are deemed important by the current board.
3. Do you know a great deal about maintaining roads and bridges in the most economical and efficient manner possible? Explain the basics.
Yes, in my 20 years of owning and operating a trucking business, I was a part of several road projects where I learned a great deal about maintaining roads and bridges. I would definitely be using this knowledge in my decisions. I feel that being proactive, rather than reactive in maintaining both roads and bridges is key. Every dollar you spend to maintain and preserve will save you four dollars in corrective maintenance. Just a few things such as removing trash and other debris to clear drainage areas, sealing deck joints, and painting exposed elements to protect against deterioration. On all roads, we need to make sure that the ditches are maintained and the roads are graded properly to keep from having moisture penetration. If this is not done, it will result in potholes, rutting, and subgrade failures.
4. Would you keep the current county employees provided they are doing their jobs well? How would you go about making employment determinations?
Yes, most definitely. I have already reached out to current employees and feel that they will be an integral part of my team if elected. A couple of them are planning to retire but have kindly agreed to allow me time to find a replacement. I also believe in promoting within my team whenever possible.
5. If the state takes county money for bridges and roads, do you have any ideas on how to build back funds for repairs and/or construction? What are they?
Yes, there are several different funding options that we could and should pursue such as the following (1) Surface Transportation Grant Block Program grants for both roads and bridges (2) Oklahoma Cooperative Circuit Engineering Districts Board (3) Tribal (4) FEMA (5) Natural Resources Conservation Service (6) Federal Highway Administration. I also know how to save them money by my knowledge base in repairing trucks and equipment and by finding parts for repair by knowing fair market price of this.
6. Do you believe the county receives sufficient funds to operate? If so, what new projects could be planned, and if not, how would you get more money? A new tax?
I don’t believe that the county receives sufficient funds but I also don’t believe increasing taxes for our county is the answer. There are always projects that need to be done that have to be postponed due to funding. I will work diligently to prioritize these projects by putting safety first. I will lobby to get as much funding (grants and tribal money) as possible to ensure that a new tax is not needed.
