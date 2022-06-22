District 1 Cherokee County Commissioner Candidate Randy Jones

Name: Randy Jones
Party affiliation: Democrat
Community of residence and how long there: Grandview, two years.
Education: Graduate of Tahlequah High School, attended Northeastern State University
Employment experience and other offices: Employment experience Owner of Grandview Nursery for 31 years, The Barn convenience store for 14 years, Skeeters Pizza for eight years, and a VRBO/Airbnb in Keys for two years. Volunteer Firefighter for 10 years at Woodall. Offices held: Keys School Board, District 2 Water Board, and the Tahlequah Roundup Club Board of Directors.
Military experience: None
Awards, activities, and memberships: Member of the Exciting Southeast Baptist Church.
8. Family information: Married to wife Anita Jones for over 30 years with three sons: Tyler and wife Kendra, Trent and wife Julie, and Dusty Jones. Proud grandparent of Harlow and Kaylee, son of L.D. And Connie Jones, and son-in-law of Yevonne and Jim Loftin.
Q&A: DISTRICT 1 CHEROKEE COUNTY COMMISSIONER
1. Would you pursue higher salaries for county elected officials? Why or why not?
Pursuing higher salaries for county officials would be unproductive. Salaries of elected county officials are formula based. The amount paid to officials can vary from year to year. The formula, set by the Oklahoma State Statute, is based on gross ad valorem and recorded population. If one or both variables increase, there is a direct correlation to a salary increase. If one or both variables decrease, there is a direct correlation to a decrease in salary.
2. Do you know a great deal about how to budget and allocate money for a county government? Explain how your experience will help you.
Budgeting and allocating money for a county government is similar to a business. I have over 30 years of experience in running successful businesses. The flow of money comes from different entities/taxes. The funds are set up in various accounts depending upon their use. A couple of examples of this is Cherokee County’s General Fund comprises property taxes and miscellaneous revenue and supports the operations of the County and Court Clerks, Assessors, Sheriffs, Election Boards, etc. Cherokee County sales tax is 1.75% and is used to fund fire departments and maintain county jail facilities.
3. Do you know a great deal about maintaining roads and bridges in the most economical and efficient manner possible? Explain the basics.
Maintaining roads and bridges most economically and efficiently depends heavily on maintenance. Preserving the streets to the extent that ditches are clean and the tin horns and bridges are open and clear, awaiting the next significant rainfall where water can move without obstruction, is the most critical challenge.
4. Would you keep the current county employees provided they are doing their jobs well? How would you go about making employment determinations?
I believe it is imperative to keep current county employees. Existing employees already have the experience and willingness to maintain a healthy and prosperous workplace. When making employment determinations, I will be looking at work history, background, desire to learn and adapt to new ideas and skills, and of course, a positive attitude. A good work environment is conducive to a productive work environment. I also think it’s important to cross-train employees to complete different tasks if needed.
5. If the state takes county money for bridges and roads, do you have any ideas on how to build back funds for repairs and/or construction? What are they?
Building back funds for repairs and construction can be achieved. The county receives its most significant monthly funds from County Improvement for Roads and Bridges (CIRE). This state-funded program through ODOT provides capital for the construction and reconstruction of county roads or bridges on the county highway system. Other resources to be targeted are the Federal Tribal Transportation Program, working hand in hand with the Cherokee Nation Councilors and Transportation Department, which is our most significant local resource, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA), Council of Governments (COG), Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP), Oklahoma Cooperative Circuit Engineering Districts Board (OCCEDB), and the County Bridge and Road Improvement Fund (CBRIF).
6. Do you believe the county receives sufficient funds to operate? If so, what new projects could be planned, and if not, how would you get more money? A new tax?
Oklahoma roads have been underfunded for many years, but over the past 20 years, tax revenue toward county roads has largely increased. Unfortunately, construction costs have outpaced this revenue with an increase of 13%. Other options for Cherokee County would be a sales tax increase of up to 1/4 of a cent. This would be dedicated directly to roads and bridges but would have to be voted in by the people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.