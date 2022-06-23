District 4 State Representative Candidate Charles Arnall

Name: Charles R. Arnall
Political party affiliation: Democrat
Office sought: House of Representatives District 4
Address and how long there: 14078 W. Shady Grove Road, 28 years
Education: Masters degree in secondary education
Employment: Currently employed at Grand View School as teacher
Military experience: U.S. Navy, 4 years, Vietnam
Family: Spouse, children and grandchildren names: Sherry, wife of 51 years; children, Chris, Stephen and Amanda; grandchildren, Kyler, Braden, Allyson, Hannah and Kelsey; and a great-grandson on the way.
1. Do you support school vouchers to help parents pay for private education or homeschool, rather than attend public school? Why or why not, or under what conditions?
I do not support school vouchers.
2. Some say medical marijuana legalization has been detrimental. What reforms, if any, should be made?
There should be stricter regulations on the term " medical marijuana ".
3. Would you favor eliminating or enhancing tax breaks for Oklahoma's energy industry, both in renewables and traditional fossil fuels? Why or why not?
Without knowing exactly how taxes are placed on the energy industry, I would be reluctant to say that I favor eliminating or enhance any tax breaks for the energy industry.
4. What should Oklahoma do to shore up our the state's health care system, particularly in regard to mental health? Explain.
It boils down to productive leadership. Let's put people who are honest and well qualified to run our health care system in Oklahoma. I feel like we have the money to have a great health care system, but the money is not being put to proper use.
5. What measures, if any, would you support to help people struggling with inflation, or the homeless? Explain.
I would like to see families to be able to apply for an energy cost grant according to their income. AS far as the homeless society goes, I would like to see more shelters and provide good hot meals and give each homeless person an opportunity to work and earn a home.
6. Do you oppose any gun restrictions, or do you think some type of regulation is now needed, particularly regarding public schools and college campuses? Explain.
Yes, I don't think we need more gun regulations, I think if we would just do a better job of enforcing the regulations that are on the books would be sufficient.
7. Do you support favor the banning of all abortions in Oklahoma, or should they be allowed under certain circumstances? Explain.
I think abortions should be allowed under certain circumstances, such as rape, incest and in some cases mental issues.
8. Do you favor restrictions on public restrooms by transgender people, or other laws that would expand or curtail their rights? Why or why not.
How does a person know if someone is transgender or not, do they wear a sign ? And as far as rights goes, we all have the same rights as human beings, we all have choices to make in this life.
9. How should the state better manage ongoing issues with Native tribes, in light of the McGirt ruling? Explain.
Well, we live in Cherokee County where the majority of our citizens are of native heritage, I personally think the McGirt decision was wrong, because Cherokee Nation Marshall Service and our local law enforcement agencies worked very close together and did a great job. I think cross deputize across the board.
10. What do you feel is the most critical issue for our state? Explain.
Inflation. The price of food, energy, medical expenses and of course prescription prices.
