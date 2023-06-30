The District 7 Community Engagement Team recently partnered with several community organizations in Cherokee County to organize a Re-entry Resource Fair for the community.
The event aimed to connect formerly incarcerated citizens, who are returning to the community, and their families to resources.
“Missions like these are much needed within our communities. It is very important to provide everyone with an opportunity for support in their humanity,” said Jeremy Colbert, Cherokee County Health Department health equity specialist. “There is no better time than the present to come together to build a foundation of support for these individuals.”
Attendees were able to meet with organizations that provided assistance with careers, housing and transitional living, recovery resources, medication assisted treatment providers, rehabilitation and sober living, social services, and health care.
