Local prosecutors have filed motions to vacate cases wherein post-conviction relief was previously granted in light of the Supreme Court of the United States' declining to overturn the McGirt decision.
The SCOTUS didn’t grant argument to overturn the McGirt decision, but justices did agree to hear the state’s argument on whether the state can prosecute non-Native Americans who have committed crimes against Native Americans.
District Attorney Jack Thorp said that consideration is important for justice in District 27.
“Native American victims have suffered because there simply is not – nor will there likely be anytime soon – enough federal prosecutors and judges to handle these types of cases,” said Thorp.
On Aug. 12, Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that state court convictions can’t be overturned, even if the defendant or victim is Native American, or if the crime occurred on tribal land. Judges issued their decision on a court’s post-McGirt dismissal of convicted murderer Clifton Parish, who is Choctaw. Parish was tried and found guilty of second-degree murder in 2012 by a jury. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and didn’t petition for certiorari within the allowed 90-day time period. Pushmataha County District Attorney Mark Matloff appealed Parish’s decision and said SCOTUS didn’t specify whether McGirt could be applied retroactively.
Thousands of criminal cases have been dismissed by the state in the wake of McGirt.
“This is the biggest problem with the implementation of McGirt – that all crimes committed by non-Indians against members of federally recognized tribes, must be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The vast majority of these types of cases have not been charged since McGirt has applied to the Cherokee Nation in [the] Hogner case,” said Thorp.
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has said certain inmates released from prison on McGirt claims should be rearrested. O’Connor said he would sending out new guidance to district attorneys on how to handle the rearresting of previously convicted criminals who still had time left on their sentences.
“We are thankful for the guidance from Attorney General O’Connor. However, District 27 has been prepared, and has already filed motions to vacate in all cases where the court had previously granted post-conviction relief,” said Thorp.
District 27’s post-conviction relief staff is led by Assistant District Attorney Jimmy Dunn. He plans to fight vigorously to ensure previous dismissed cases are reversed and those offenders serve their ordered sentences.
Despite the SCOTUS decision, Thorp said the rearresting of previously convicted criminals is possible.
“Under the Parish case, where the SCOTUS declined to grant certiorari on the Matloff case, it is clear that McGirt will not apply to those previous convictions, if they are final convictions. McGirt will not be used to ‘undo’ prior final judgments,” said Thorp.
The DA said there are approximately 20 cases – mostly in Adair and Sequoyah counties – wherein convicted offenders were released due to the McGirt ruling.
“However, we believe all but one or two [offenders] were indicted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. There are one or two that may have been declined by the U.S. Attorney, and we are cross-checking our records to ensure justice prevails,” he said.
Thorp reiterated that District 27 continues to work closely with Cherokee Nation, Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District to ensure all criminal cases are prosecuted, and “to aid each of them as best as we can to make our communities as a safe as possible.”
