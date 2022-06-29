Area prosecutors say they’re excited and relieved after the U.S. Supreme Court decision gave Oklahoma concurrent jurisdiction in cases wherein a non-Native commits a crime against a Native.
It’s been two years since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in McGirt v. Oklahoma that the state lacks jurisdiction over crimes on tribal reservations. Initially, if both the defendant and the victim were Native, federal authorities would have jurisdiction over felony cases, and tribes over misdemeanors.
The state had authority only over cases wherein both the defendant and victim are non-Native, even if they took place on the reservation. State prosecutors did not have criminal jurisdiction over crimes involving Natives.
“As you know, prior to today’s ruling, only the U.S. Attorney had jurisdiction in most criminal cases where a non-Indian committed a crime against an Indian. Now we have concurrent jurisdiction,” said District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp.
The state had been awaiting an opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court in the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta case, which involved a man who was convicted in state court for child neglect. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals had thrown out the conviction because of jurisdictional issues related to McGirt.
Thorp said he is thankful for the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and that his office is working on an advisory for local law enforcement personnel.
“I have communicated the decision to most agency heads. This means that non-Indians will be held accountable for crimes against Indians,” Thorp said.
Thorp has repeatedly said the McGirt ruling would bring many criminal cases "back to square one." Cases wherein a Native American was convicted of one of the major crimes – murder, manslaughter, rape, assault with intent to kill, arson, burglary, and larceny – would have to be retried in federal court.
“Those cases have largely been declined by the U.S. attorney. We will be asking that they return those cases, and we will begin reviewing them as soon as possible for charges,” said Thorp.
He said the cases on which his office will first focus are those involving children who are victims of violent crimes.
“[We'll deal with] all felonies, and then the misdemeanors. It’ll be a process, but we are really looking forward to pursuing justice for those victims who have been waiting for justice. We are gonna get on those cases as fast as we can,” said Thorp.
From a law enforcement perspective, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said he was relieved when he heard about Wednesday’s SCOTUS decision.
“For the past two years, we’ve had many cases involving Native American victims and non-Native American suspects where the victims did not receive the justice they should have,” said Chennault. “Our federal prosecutors have been forced to pick and choose cases they had the time and manpower to prosecute, and many lower-level crimes didn’t get the attention our state district attorneys would have been able to give them.”
Chennault will meet with his investigators next week, and together they will compile a list of investigated those cases involving non-Native suspects and Native victims that were turned down by federal prosecutors. Those cases will be sent to Thorp to review for possible prosecution in state court.
When this case was still being deliberated, Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill and CN Deputy Attorney General Chrissi Nimmo contributed to an amicus curiae brief filed with the Supreme Court on Oct. 29, 2021. This amicus brief argued against the State of Oklahoma’s assertion that it has always had jurisdiction over crimes committed by non-Indians against Indians in Indian Country, and supported denial of the state’s petition to revise McGirt.
That petition was vigorously pushed by Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor, putting them at loggerheads with tribal officials. Stitt faces a runoff in the August Republican primary; O'Connor was defeated in his race.
“While we are disappointed in this ruling, it does not diminish our commitment to meeting our public safety responsibilities and to protecting Oklahomans on our reservations and across the state,” said Hill. “Tribal and federal jurisdiction remain unchanged by this decision, but the need to work together on behalf of Oklahomans has never been clearer. Also unchanged is the affirmation of our reservation and our sovereignty. Despite the Oklahoma governor’s lies and attacks, the court has refused to overturn the McGirt decision.”
The U.S. Department of Justice issued a statement that the SCOTUS ruling doesn’t diminish the United States’ trust responsibility to their tribal partners.
“The United States Attorney’s Offices in the Eastern, Northern, and Western Districts of Oklahoma will continue to enforce federal law in Indian Country. We will also continue to coordinate and cooperate with our state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners as well as state and tribal prosecutors to promote public safety and provide justice to all Oklahomans in Indian Country,” the statement said.
Sara Serrano contributed to this article.
