The Cherokee County Court Clerk’s office and District Court are closed the remainder of the week due to COVID-19.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said no judges or court staff will be at the courthouse until Monday, Oct. 5.
“If you have a court appearance scheduled between now and then, it has been postponed,” Chennault said. “Call Monday morning to reschedule your hearing. We are also asking the public to limit traffic inside the Cherokee Courthouse to only absolute necessary business.”
