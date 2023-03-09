Diverse group of artwork on display at Spider Gallery

A diverse array of artworks is now on display at the Spider Gallery - an exhibition of 24 pieces ranging in composition, subject, and method but all unified by the medium of paper.
The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition's "24 Works on Paper" is a biennial traveling exhibition featuring the works of living Oklahoman artists - the only one of its kind. This tour is now its fifth installment and will be on display at 10 different locations across the state. The exhibition made its fifth stop in Tahlequah at the Cherokee Nation's Spider Gallery, where a reception was held March 8.
Wednesday night's reception drew a crowd of young and old for live music by Candice Byrd-Boney, food from Kawi Cafe, and 24 unique artworks.
"It was a great turnout for a Wednesday night opening and we look forward to many more events and exhibits to come," said Matthew Anderson, cultural specialist at the gallery.
All pieces in this exhibition were done on paper; however, each was brought to life through a variety of mediums, from charcoal, photography, and watercolor to cyanotype, coffee, and tea.
This year's artists hail from across the state, such as Chase Kahwinhut Earles of Ada; Ben Ezzel of Enid; Jane Iverson, Jim Weaver, Danette Boswell, and Michael Loren Diaz of Edmond; Scarlet Rock Hosseini of Yukon; Carla Waugh, Leslie Waugh Dallam of Norman; Keri Smith, Emma Difani, Virginia Sitzes, Laurel Payne, Pamela Wilks, and Nayelly Morales Rojo of Oklahoma City; Sage Edsalll of Woodward; Candacee White, Mazen Abufad, May Yang, Rachel Rector of Tulsa, Samantha Friday of Alva; Chase Kahwinhut Earles of Ada, Molly Kaerka and Taylor Graham of Stillwater.
Pieces were selected by the 2022-'24 guest curator Michael R. Grauer, the McCasland chair of Cowboy Culture and curator of Cowboy Collections and Western Art at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.
"I was humbled and thrilled to be asked to curate this year's '24 Works on Paper' exhibition," said Grauer in his curator's statement. "I believe works on paper are the most approachable and connective of all art forms. By that I mean everyone uses or has used paper; not everyone uses oil or watercolor paints or bronze or stone. That familiarity engenders a connection, a conduit between the artist and the viewer in a fundamental way that most art forms cannot or do not achieve."
As curator, Grauer awarded two works in the exhibition - Payne's piece "Marching through the endlessly waking, reaching, sleeping, dreaming, dying" with the Curator's Choice Award and Hosseini's "Faith in Blue" with the Honorable Mention Award.
Of her piece, Payne wrote that it begin with an "imperfect piece of paper and an accidental coffee spill."
"My process often begins with flawed material, random splashes of ink, unintentional marks, or blown pigment," she said. "The imperfections imbue personality."
Payne's canvas is filled with delicate blooms, spring colors, and splashes on coffee.
"We are all flawed material and beautiful," she said.
What's next
The Cherokee Arts Center and Spider Gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the exhibition is free. "24 Works on Paper" will be at the Spider Gallery until April 21. Its next stop is the Gardiner Gallery of Art in Stillwater from May 8 through June 16.
