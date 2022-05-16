The Diversified Job Fair will take place at the Cherokee County Building on May 19 from 2-6 p.m.
Attendees will have a chance to familiarize themselves with career opportunities in the area. Refreshments will be provided by Cherokee Nation, and attendees will be able to win door prizes.
There is no charge for vendors, who must arrive between 1-1:30 p.m. to set up. Vendors will need a tablecloth, flyers, and swag items. For information, contact the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-456-3742.
