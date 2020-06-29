DKG honors Herrington

Tahlequah Gamma Beta Chapter of DKG met Tuesday, June 27, to celebrate Beth Herrington. Herrington was a charter member of Gamma Beta in 1973. During these 47 years she has held many offices in the local chapter, including president of Gamma State. DKG is an international society for wome educators. More about Herrinton and the organzation is on dkg.org. Attendees included, back row from left: Lynette Osborne, Jeannie Van Veen, Judy Young, and Terry Prechtl. Front row: Donna Talley, Beth Herrington, Jan Willis, Carolyn Thomas, Sherry Whisler, and special guest Gamma State President Belinda Clift. Not pictured is Denise Deason-Toyne.