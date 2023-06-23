Three local members of Tahlequah's Gamma Beta Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma, attended the DKG State Convention in Oklahoma City in early June. From left are: Donna Talley, chapter president, Beth Herrington, local member, Dr. JoAnn Pierce, state president, and Sherry Whisler, chapter parliamentarian.
DKG members attend convention
