Local members of Tahlequah's Gamma Beta Chapter

Three local members of Tahlequah's Gamma Beta Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma, attended the DKG State Convention in Oklahoma City in early June. From left are: Donna Talley, chapter president, Beth Herrington, local member, Dr. JoAnn Pierce, state president, and Sherry Whisler, chapter parliamentarian.

