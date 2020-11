New members were initiated into the Gamma Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma at the October meeting. From left are: Treasurer Dr Denise Deason-Toyne; President Donna Talley; new members, Dr. Jennifer Edwards and Dr. Suzanne Farmer; Parliamentarian Sherry Whisler; and Beth Herrington. DKG is an international organization that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.