More than ever before, it is important for businesses to market themselves online, and it takes several platforms for them to get their name and product out there.
Indian Capital Technology Center's Oklahoma Procurement Technical Assistance Center program is offering a video marketing workshop at the ICTC-Muskogee campus in partnership with REI Women's Business Center on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m.
Participants will learn to create their own video marketing in this hands-on session. They will also learn about the volume of video being consumed online as well as essential tips and tools for producing and editing their own videos.
This workshop will also cover video topic ideas and how to generate content to move beyond the pitfall of hard selling and learn to keep the audience involved. Participants will learn where to use videos, from social media, to YouTube, to your website. Everyone will have the opportunity to record their own "trial run" video to get experience and feedback.
Stephen Koranda will be the trainer for this workshop. For more information or to make a reservation, call Katey Sherrick-Blair at 918-348-7940 or Dr. Jerri Stoutermire at 918-348-7938.
