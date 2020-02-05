Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some sleet may mix in. High around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.