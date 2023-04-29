An Arkansas court has granted an order for release, on a $275,000 bond, a former Tahlequah physician accused of killing a local nurse in 2021.
According to the order issued in Circuit Court of Chilcot County, Tyler Edward Tait, 36, was given a commercial bond of $250,000, and a $25,000 bond ordered by Cherokee Nation, both “with additional conditions of wearing an electronic ankle monitor and no contact with victims family or Shelby Burris.”
Tait and Moria Kinsey, 37, were traveling together on Oct. 11, 2021, outside of Lake Village, Arkansas, when the defendant called authorities and said Kinsey was having a seizure. When Chicot County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, they found Kinsey lying on the ground outside of the vehicle.
She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Daily Press previously reported state police special agents examined the vehicle in which Tait and Kinsey had been traveling from Mississippi to Tahlequah, and found evidence of a physical altercation inside. A report from the medical examiner asserts strangulation, and statements by the prosecuting attorney to Tait’s attorneys alleged the cause of death was a “karate chop.”
The former physician pleaded not guilty to the charge in November 2021, and it was determined the defendant showed no symptoms of a mental disease or mental defect at the time of Kinsey’s death.
Tait was hired as a full-time physician at Cherokee Nation Health Services in February 2019 and was working at the hospital at the time the alleged murder took place.
In January 2021, Tait was charged in Cherokee County District Court with domestic assault and battery involving the aforementioned Shelby Burris; however, the case was dismissed due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision. The case was referred to the Cherokee Nation in April 2021, and according to a statement issued by the tribe, was under review at the time Tait reportedly murdered Kinsey. The tribe later filed charges.
According to court documents, upon bonding, Tait is to “reside with his mother and stepfather” in Alabama, and must wear the “electronic ankle monitoring to travel to and from Lake Village, Arkansas accompanied by a family member to meet with his attorneys for trial preparation.”
The defendant, represented by Robert G. Bridewell and Jeff Rosenzweig, was ordered to appear in court again for pre-trail on May 20, 2023.
