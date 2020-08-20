While some community members have made facial coverings a standard accessory since March, others are forced to mask up when in certain places.
But those who are concerned about the comfort level of the masks should consider what the covering is made of, since certain materials are better than others.
According to Dr. John Galdamez, there are four basic calibers of masks: N95, surgical masks, triple-layer cotton masks, and single-layer of usually non-cotton material.
Galdamez, a critical care intensivist, worked at Northeastern Health System for decades before retiring six years ago. After getting bored in retirement, he said, he accepted the position of medical director at Cherokee Elder Care. Ward 1 Tahlequah City Councilor Bree Long is the CEC human resource director, and she recruited Galdamez to give guidance on the pandemic.
"After the pandemic started, and because I have so many vulnerable patients, I started reading a lot about the virus," said Galdamez. "I try to stay away from politics and stick with the science."
Along with reading daily briefings from the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Galdamez seeks out information from medical journals.
An N95 is a medical-grade mask. According to Galdamez, it does the best job of filtering out the virus that could come from other people. They are called N95 because they are rated to filter at least 95 percent of the surrounding airborne particles. They usually form more of a seal onto the wearer's face.
"A well-fitting N95 is the gold standard," said Galdamez. "N95 are not readily available now. People don't really need an N95 to walk around the community."
The surgical masks are good for protecting people from illnesses the wearer might be carrying, he said.
Triple-layer cotton masks, such as homemade ones, help control the droplets released by people speaking, coughing, etc. Galdamez said those are probably the best to use right now.
"They are fairly effective at cutting down aerosol and limiting the viral load a person puts into the atmosphere," said Galdamez. "They are quite effective at not spreading the disease, but not as effective for not contracting the disease."
Face coverings made of one layer of material - such as nylon, silk or fleece - are "simply seen to be potentially dangerous," said Galdamez.
He said some materials may convert big droplets into a fine aerosol, which could make it through the fabric - and that would worsen the situation.
The neck gaiter style of face coverings - which are tubed-shaped, are pulled over the head and can gather around the neck when not covering a mouth and nose - are usually not made of cotton. Other than the type of fabric they usually are, Galdamez said, he has not read anything about the style of the gaiter, or buff, being bad or becoming potentially more contaminated.
For a more in-depth look at the droplet spread through some facial coverings, interested parties should read the research article, "Low-cost measurement of facemask efficacy for filtering expelled droplets during speech," available on the American Association for the Advancement of Science website. Researchers at Duke University performed "a simple optical measurement method to evaluate the efficacy of masks to reduce the transmission of respiratory droplets during regular speech," according to the research article's abstract.
Fourteen commonly available facial coverings were compared in the proof-of-principle study, and researchers found that "some mask types approach the performance of standard surgical masks, while some mask alternatives, such as neck fleece or bandanas, offer very little protection." The materials and styles evaluated included a three-layer surgical mask, knit, two-layers of cotton in a pleated style, double-layer bandana, gaiter-type neck fleece, and a cotton-polypropylene-cotton mask.
According to the CDC, cloth face coverings should: fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face; be secured with ties or ear loops; include multiple layers of fabric; allow for breathing without restriction; and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape. They should not be used on young children under 2 years old, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the covering without help.
Masks don't have to be washed after every wearing, according to the CDC and Galdamez. People with COVID-19 or who are around others with it would want to wash their masks more often, as they could be contaminated. The CDC recommends that individuals should try not to touch their eyes, nose, or mouth when removing a cloth face covering. Hands should be immediately washed after removing the mask.
"You should technically wash your hands or use hand sanitizer if you touch your mask, even to readjust it," said Galdamez.
