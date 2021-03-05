A Crisis Task Force official gave his take last week on vaccines and what he believes is the reason for the downward trend in COVID-19 cases.
Dr. John Galdamez, Cherokee Elder Care executive medical director, internal medicine, brought the community up to date on the COVID-19 pandemic during a March 4 Facebook video.
"We've passed a rather grim milestone this last week. America has logged over a half million deaths associated with COVID-19," said Galdamez. "For the families that have lost a loved one, life will never be the same; that's an irreplaceable loss."
Last year, Galdamez advised the nation could lose up to 240,000 people within the year due to the virus. Galdamez said there was local pushback with his comment at the time, but deaths have surpassed 500,000.
"In retrospect, one American almost died every minute for the past year due to COVID-19," he said. "We've now lost more Americans to this disease than we lost people in World War I, World War II, and Vietnam combined."
Galdamez said the situation is looking up, despite the death toll attributed to the virus.
"This is the first time I've been able to say that in over a year: Things are definitely looking better," he said. "The infection rate has plummeted; it's dropped 75 percent since January. The third and the worst surge -- we've had three surges of this disease -- is finally relenting and the number of deaths last week is down 40 percent."
However, Galdamez said, the new problem with the virus is that it's mutating.
"We all knew this was going to happen, but it's changing into variants that are even more contagious and possibly even more dangerous," said Galdamez. "There's a South African variant, there's a Brazilian, a United Kingdom, and now there's a California variant."
Those mutations have been identified in at least a dozen states. And Galdamez said at least 10 percent of people who have survived the virus have lingering symptoms.
"We call those people 'long haulers' because they've got it for the long haul, and we really don't know what the future holds for them," he said. "The hope is the disease will resolve and subside over time and they'll get back to normal."
According to Galdamez, there are conflicting theories among scientists as to why the situation is improving.
"I see a lot of people pointing to the vaccine and they say, 'We have given the vaccine to millions of people and that quickening rate of COVID immunization is why the disease is relenting, is looking better,'" he said. "I don't think so; we've only immunized about 16 percent of the American population, and that's not near enough to have made this kind of dent in the disease. So something else is going on; lots of people say it's the vaccine, but it's not."
An explanation that scares Galdamez is that the downward trend is a seasonal situation. He said all respiratory viruses have a seasonal increase and decrease, just like the flu or the common cold.
"There's seasonal fluctuations for many of these respiratory viruses, and this one is no different," said Galdamez. "But if this is the season the COVID virus goes into its ebb, that implies the next season -- which would be springtime -- we're going to see another surge."
Another reason for the downward trend could be the efforts to curb the spread are working, and Galdamez likes that explanation.
"Any explanation that you accept carries with it two caveats. Two conditions are definitely true, and one of them is even though everything is improving in the country, the country is still in a bad place with this disease. Secondly, the recent progress we've made could be derailed," he said.
Now, there are 90,000 new cases of the virus per day, whereas there were over 248,000 per day in January. Galdamez said if the "fast-spreading variances" take over before the country gets to herd immunity, the country will be back to where it was last year. The concern of relaxing safety measures, such as masks and social distancing too soon, could bring the country back to square one.
"Assuming we're not going to have a spring surge and this is not just declining seasonality or a seasonal ebb, we are still going to have probably another 152,000 COVID deaths by June 1," said Galdamez. "The flip side is that because of the immunizations we have done, 114,000 people who would have died this coming June 1 will not be dead."
Galdamez said to really quash the virus, at least 70-90 percent of the population needs immunity.
"You can have immunity through immunization, and that immunity covers you for virtually all the strains we know of with this disease, or you can have natural immunity," he said. "Natural immunity is a situation where you've had a COVID infection and your own immune system has beaten it back."
Galdamez is urging the public to get vaccinated, continue wearing masks and practice social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.