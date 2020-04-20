Tahlequah city officials took the first steps during an April 20 meeting to begin reopening the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. John Galdamez, Cherokee Elder Care executive medical director, internal medicine, said there is a “gated plan” in place to open the country, the state, and Tahlequah.
“It’s a phase 1 through 3, but you can’t even enter phase 1 of the plan unless you’ve met the gated criteria,” said Galdamez. “So much of that centers on testing, which is the weakest link in our armor here in Oklahoma and in America.”
There must be a downward trajectory of COVID-19 over a 14-day period to meet the phase 1 criteria.
Galdamez spoke with hospital representatives from Northeastern Health System and W.W. Hastings Hospital, and they said the curve is beginning to flatten. However, Galdamez said the community is not on a downward trajectory yet.
“Using all of the projection models that we have – The University of Washington, the CDC, NIH – our peak will probably be around May 1,” said Galdamez.
Ward 2 City Councilor Dower Combs asked the doctor what the community could do to reach phase 1. Galdamez said the community must meet the downward trajectory and continue on that trend.
“The city has to have patience and has to believe in this process. They also have to understand the threat,” said Galdamez. “As a member of the community – I've lived here for 30 years so I know a lot of the community – I don’t see the patience. I see the patience waning rapidly, and I’m not sure the community [in a] wholesale manner buys the data.”
May Sue Catron put together a task force including community members who will inform businesses about state guidelines on how to move forward.
“Then the people in the restaurants know what’s ready to happen, they’ve got everything in place; the community knows what’s happening, they’ve got everything in place; and it’s a smooth opening,” said Catron.
Councilors approved a disaster emergency proclamation requested by Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood. According to the proclamation, Catron declared the city of Tahlequah to be a disaster area, entitled to aid, relief, and assistance.
“This is more of a formality ... the state would like us to go ahead and fill out the paperwork for the emergency proclamation that recognizes both the state and federal side of the COVID-19 disaster or crisis,” said Underwood. “This will open up any special funding or grants that will start rolling down.”
The board approved Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff’s request for the Tahlequah Sports League to construct a fence at Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex with Property Upkeep for $19,627. The fence will be built through private donations to the league.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, May 4 on Zoom.
