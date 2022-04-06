A Cherokee County doctor said a new COVID variant in the United Kingdom has had no impact in the U.S. thus far.
The variant, XE, is apparently a combination of BA.1 omicron variant and the subvariant BA.2.
Dr. John Galdamez, Cherokee Elder Care executive medical director, internal medicine, said about 65 percent of current local cases are the BA.2 variant.
“It’s the prominent strain right now and most of America – at least 70 percent of America – is immunized or has had COVID,” said Galdamez. “I think we achieved pretty close to herd immunity – probably as close as we’re going to get.”
Galdamez stressed that the virus will always be around, just as influenza has been around for decades.
“The flu is going to be with us forever, and each year it’s a different strain that we prepare to fight. I think COVID is going to do the same thing. It’s going to keep mutating and be in the population,” he said.
The more these diseases mutate, the less severe they may become, but they do tend to be more contagious.
“The probability is that we’ll all just kind of shrug our shoulders in the future, and we’ll end up treating it like we do the flu,” he said.
Common symptoms of these variants include headache, runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat – just like with the common cold or allergies.
Galdamez said that doesn’t mean people won’t get severely ill with the coronavirus, though.
“The same thing applies to influenza; there are people who really should not get the flu: people who are immune-compromised, people with severe lung disease. I don’t anticipate we’re going to get back into a national shutdown again like we did when this thing first emerged,” he said.
He said there are a lot of unknowns about the virus, and everyone should avoid it, if possible.
“We’re realizing that a significant number of people who have had COVID – even people who have had very mild disease – have ended up with the disease affecting their memory, or developing cognitive trouble,” Galdamez said.
One of the common long-term symptoms of COVID is reportedly forgetfulness or difficulty concentrating.
“Research is showing the COVID virus causes an inflammation of the blood vessels in the brain and causes microbleeding around these blood vessels. It damages and destroys nerves in the brain, or what is called neurons,” said Galdamez.
While the virus is expected to be around for years, Galdamez said the emphasis has shifted toward treatment, rather than preventative measures with masking and social distancing.
“Now we have medications that can be given to people as outpatients,” he said.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on March 31 that 850 cases were active. Thursday’s Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 15,520. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 58. Oklahoma has now listed 1,033,258 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
On March 4, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having logged 14,504 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths for the county currently stands at 148.
The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County is at the low level, or he "green zone."
As of March 31, the OSDH reported 5,784,281 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,237,419 series completed.
Get help
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
