Doctoral student connects Australian and Oklahoman Indigenous-led tourism

Attendees had a chance to learn about the potential of Indigenous-led tourism as part of the 49th Annual Symposium on the American Indian at Northeastern State University.
Doctoral student and Cherokee Nation citizen Bobbie Chew Bigby discussed the connection between Indigenous-led tourism across Australia and Oklahoma Indian Country.
“I think that exploring different facets of culture has always been just a big interest of mine. It’s how culture really informs all that we do; our values, how we make sense of the world, how we make sense of our relationships with each other,” said Bigby.
She finds interest in how culture, language, and traditions intercede with money and the marketplace.
“I think there are many ways in which that happens. You can look at Indigenous fashion, you can look at different cultural-ethnic foods but I think tourism is a really interesting field because it kind of encompasses a lot of these questions,” she said.
As a Cherokee Native, Bigby said she’s seen how tourism has grown in “exciting ways” in the last 15 years.
Bigby spoke of the Kimberley region in Australia and she said it’s culturally diverse.
“Just to the north of it, it’s closer to Indonesia and east Timor than it is even to other big cities in Australia. You have these layers of Asian influence that are very strong in the Kimberley than you don’t see in a lot of other places in Australia,” she said.
She tied that back to Oklahoma with having the 39-federally recognized tribes and the diversity.
“I think the real rich diversity that I see in the Kimberley region and I see in Oklahoma, there’s still very strong parallels,” said Bigby.
She asked herself what were the values, perspectives, expectations and concerns with Indigenous people regarding tourism and that impact on cultural community and country.
“I’ve used the idea of a resurgence as opposed to other ideas that have been used more commonly with research. I think it’s very common and important to talk about ideas of justice, sustainability, resilience and empowerment. These are all very positive and important goals that I think have often been used in research,” she said.
