Dog adoption options available at pound, HSCC

While taking care of a pet can be a difficult, it can also be a rewarding experience.
And since October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, now may be a good time for families and individuals to take that step and bring home a companion of their own.
Although COVD-19 restrictions have changed the process of adopting dogs, at least in Tahlequah, it is still possible. Vicky Green, animal control officer for the city of Tahlequah, asks citizens to call the pound ahead of time and leave a message regarding adoption. Once they have a chance, she said, they will return a call and begin the process of setting up an adoption date.
"Animals available for adoption are pictured on our 'City of Tahlequah City Hall' Facebook page," said Green. "The fee to adopt is $41.50 for males and $43 for females. The fee includes a rabies vaccine provided by Dr. [Bill] Elliott at Associated Veterinary Services and a city identification tag."
Green said one of the main priorities of the Tahlequah City Pound is to work with their partners - the Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter in Vinita and the Humane Society of Cherokee County - to keep pets in loving homes and out of shelters.
"Our partners provide basic veterinarian care to our shelter animals and assist with transport of adoptable canines," said Green. "In addition, the HSCC donates leashes, collars and parasite prevention medication."
To adopt a dog from the HSCC, individuals must reach certain requirements on their property, such as a fenced yard. They also must understand that adopting a dog is something to think about and not to do rashly.
"Adopting a dog is not a short-term deal," said Rhonda Stephens, HSCC member. "It could be a lifelong commitment. If you want to adopt a dog, give it some time. Come visit the dogs a few times to see if you have a connection, and make sure you are prepared for what caring for a dog entails."
Bringing a dog into the family can be an enormous undertaking and responsibility, but the animal can become a tremendous friend and partner for many years. Collin Pruitt said the past six months with his dog, Atlas, have had its ups and downs.
"It's kinda easy, but it has its hard moments. The toughest part is probably training him to not use the bathroom in the house. And teaching him to listen to me," said Pruitt.
That being said, Pruitt loves that he always has a friendly face to welcome him.
"The best part is always having someone to come home to. It's great to have a best friend that is waiting for me and that will put a smile on my face, especially after a gloomy day," he said.
Learn more
For information on adoption or to donate, call the Humane Society of Cherokee County at 918-457-7997.
