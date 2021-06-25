Veterinarians and those in the dog grooming industry say keeping a pet well-groomed can save it from having several problems – especially during hot summer months.
Kathy Van Schuyver, owner of Kathy’s Dog Grooming, said there are misconceptions when it comes to getting canines groomed.
“A lot of people think if they shave their dog’s hair short, it makes them cooler, but hair is really their heating and air conditioning system,” said Schuyver said. “You don’t want to take all of that hair off, but it’s important to get all of the dead hair out.”
That dead hair needs to be brushed out often so it won’t build up and cause the animal to become overheated.
Bathing and brushing a dog is critical, because something as minor as too much hair around its ears can cause infection, according to Schuyver.
Pet owners are encouraged to get their dogs groomed about every six weeks, but Schuyver said a bath and brush-out should be done in between those six weeks.
Amber Horn, veterinarian at Lakeside Veterinary Services, said dogs with thick coats should be groomed properly, and their owners should never shave off their fur.
“The main thing with those is not shaving them, but brushing out all of the undercoat so the undercoat is out,” said Horn. “They do better if they’re not shaved because that makes their coats thicker, and no air could get down to their skin.”
Horn said dogs that aren’t typically outside shouldn’t be left out for very long during the summer, as they tend to overhead quickly.
“If they are outside dogs, make sure they have shade and that their water is not in the sun, because if the water gets hot, then they won’t drink any,” she said.
While a sheltered doghouse sounds ideal to help keep the animal out of the sun, Horn said the inside of the house can reach temperatures that are even hotter than if the dog were just outside in the sun.
“If they’ve got shade elsewhere, then they’d prefer to lie on the ground most of the time, rather than in a doghouse, because the ground is cooler,” said Horn.
Signs that a dog may be in distress due to the heat include drooling, panting, wobbling as it walks, or the foam around its mouth may look wet.
“The No. 1 thing is to get them cooled off, which usually involves them getting into a place where there is air conditioning. If they are outside, you can get them wet, as far as water,” said Horn.
It’s imperative that dogs are not cooled off with ice water, as that could be dangerous for them.
“Especially on their feet and their underside, because that’s where they cool off. The whole goal is to cool them off, but not excessively fast, and not with ice water. You’d be going from one extreme to the other,” said Horn.
Just like humans, dogs can get sunburned and can also burn the the bottoms of their paws when walking on hot pavement.
“Anyone can feel; just put your hand down to the payment. If it’s too hot for your hand on there, then it’s too hot for your dogs' feet," said Horn.
Because a dog is "man’s best friend," Horn said it want to be where its owner is, and if that’s on a hot payment, then that’s where the animal will stay.
“If you’re on the payment, they’ll walk right along with you, because they’ve got to be where the owner is,” said Horn.
